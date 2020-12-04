Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLPR. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clipper Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of Clipper Realty stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $115.68 million, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

