CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX) Shares Gap Down to $398.00

CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) (LON:CMCX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $398.00, but opened at $379.00. CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) shares last traded at $390.00, with a volume of 89,881 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCX shares. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 326 ($4.26) price target for the company. Shore Capital downgraded CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 291 ($3.80).

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.37 million and a P/E ratio of 6.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 355.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 310.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. CMC Markets plc (CMCX.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

In other news, insider David Fineberg sold 253,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($5.10), for a total transaction of £990,042.30 ($1,293,496.60). Also, insider Euan Marshall purchased 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 339 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £305.10 ($398.62).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

