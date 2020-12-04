CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded CNA Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

CNA Financial stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.01. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $51.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 90.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNA Financial in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CNA Financial by 22.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

