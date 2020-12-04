CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CNHI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Melius upgraded CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CNH Industrial from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $11.31.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 82,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 10.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 11.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. 19.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

