Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CLNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.01. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, General Counsel David A. Palame purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 84,395 shares in the company, valued at $396,656.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLNC. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,080,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,865,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after buying an additional 623,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after buying an additional 250,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after buying an additional 249,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

