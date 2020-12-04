Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CMA has been the topic of several other research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Compass Point cut Comerica from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.56.

Comerica stock opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

