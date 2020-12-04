Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ELPVY opened at $11.70 on Monday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

