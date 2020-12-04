Comparing Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) and Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ)

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) and Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Duluth and Tailored Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duluth 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tailored Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Duluth currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.30%. Given Duluth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Duluth is more favorable than Tailored Brands.

Risk & Volatility

Duluth has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tailored Brands has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Duluth and Tailored Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duluth 2.45% 10.32% 3.39% Tailored Brands -14.39% -138.49% -4.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.2% of Duluth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Tailored Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 40.0% of Duluth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Tailored Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Duluth and Tailored Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duluth $615.62 million 0.57 $18.92 million $0.58 20.58 Tailored Brands $2.88 billion 0.00 -$82.28 million N/A N/A

Duluth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tailored Brands.

Summary

Duluth beats Tailored Brands on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked. Duluth Holdings Inc. markets its products through its Website, catalogs, and retail stores. As of May 17, 2018, it operated 36 retail stores. The company was formerly known as GEMPLER'S, Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States and Canada. The company offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, polished and business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men. It also provides women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, and accessories; children's apparel; and alteration services. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 1,450 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, and K&G brands. In addition, it offers its products through www.menswearhouse.com and www.josbank.com internet sites. The company was formerly known as The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. On August 2, 2020, Tailored Brands, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

