Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Major Shareholder Sells $350,657.28 in Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 17,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $350,657.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Anholt Investments Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

On Friday, November 27th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 8,791 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $171,688.23.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 33,800 shares of Compass Diversified stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $661,804.00.

CODI stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $418.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Diversified presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 302,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after buying an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 41,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.