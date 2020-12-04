Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stake Cut by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNCE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,832,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 60,764 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 502,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 50,883 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 40,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $13.09.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.