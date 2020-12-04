Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CXO. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Concho Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Concho Resources from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens cut shares of Concho Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.37.

CXO stock opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.41. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 223.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 32,150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 265.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 245,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after buying an additional 178,098 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,756 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

