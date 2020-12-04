CONSOL Coal Resources LP Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (NYSE:CCR)

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get CONSOL Coal Resources alerts:

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.43). CONSOL Coal Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

CCR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.61.

Shares of CCR stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $112.42 million, a PE ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.04. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.59.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high- British thermal unit (Btu) coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Coal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.