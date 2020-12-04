Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Continental Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Continental Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.70.

CLR opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 3.45.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Chairman Harold Hamm bought 769,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,753,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,471 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after purchasing an additional 95,700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,370,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,022,000 after purchasing an additional 173,031 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,365,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after purchasing an additional 71,781 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,384,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 368,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

