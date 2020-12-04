Contrasting Ascendia Brands (OTCMKTS:ASCBQ) & The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) and Ascendia Brands (OTCMKTS:ASCBQ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares The Estée Lauder Companies and Ascendia Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Estée Lauder Companies 4.38% 32.72% 7.91% Ascendia Brands N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

The Estée Lauder Companies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascendia Brands has a beta of -1.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.7% of The Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of The Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Ascendia Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for The Estée Lauder Companies and Ascendia Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Estée Lauder Companies 1 3 14 0 2.72 Ascendia Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus target price of $229.35, suggesting a potential downside of 6.56%. Given The Estée Lauder Companies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe The Estée Lauder Companies is more favorable than Ascendia Brands.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Estée Lauder Companies and Ascendia Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Estée Lauder Companies $14.29 billion 6.21 $684.00 million $4.12 59.58 Ascendia Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Ascendia Brands.

Summary

The Estée Lauder Companies beats Ascendia Brands on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, as well as lotions, powders, creams, candles, and soaps; and hair care products that include shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. The company offers its products under EstÃ©e Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, MÂ·AÂ·C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, Smashbox, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums FrÃ©dÃ©ric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA, Too Faced, RODIN olio lusso, FLIRT!, Kiton, and Tom Ford brands. It also holds license arrangements for Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Michael Kors, Ermenegildo Zegna, Dr. Andrew Weil, TOM FORD BEAUTY, AERIN, and Tory Burch brands. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty-multi retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; its own and authorized retailer Websites; third-party online malls; stores in airports and on cruise ships; in-flight and duty-free shops; and self-select outlets. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. has a joint development agreement with Atropos Therapeutics Inc. to discover senomodulators. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Ascendia Brands

Ascendia Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of branded health and beauty care products. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hamliton, NJ.

