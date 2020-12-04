Contrasting CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) & H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CyberAgent and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberAgent 1.23% 14.27% 7.11% H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 1.62% 5.72% 1.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CyberAgent and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberAgent 0 1 0 0 2.00 H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) 3 6 5 0 2.14

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CyberAgent and H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CyberAgent $4.12 billion 1.88 $15.41 million N/A N/A H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) $24.63 billion 1.29 $1.43 billion $0.17 25.50

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than CyberAgent.

Summary

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) beats CyberAgent on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates AbemaTV, an Internet TV station; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids; CROSS ME; and Nizista, a Web magazine, as well as provides application and reward points exchange platform services. CyberAgent, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps. The company provides its products under the H&M, H&M HOME, COS, & Other Stories, Monki, Weekday, ARKET, Afound, and Sellpy brands. As of September 30, 2020, the company had 51 online markets and approximately 5,000 stores in 74 markets, including franchise markets. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

