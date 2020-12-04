Contrasting Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PPRW) and Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL)

Premier Power Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:PPRW) and Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Premier Power Renewable Energy and Xcel Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Power Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Xcel Energy $11.53 billion 3.07 $1.37 billion $2.64 25.50

Xcel Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Power Renewable Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.9% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.6% of Premier Power Renewable Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xcel Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Premier Power Renewable Energy and Xcel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Power Renewable Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Xcel Energy 1 4 0 0 1.80

Xcel Energy has a consensus target price of $74.60, indicating a potential upside of 10.83%. Given Xcel Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xcel Energy is more favorable than Premier Power Renewable Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Premier Power Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xcel Energy has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Power Renewable Energy and Xcel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Power Renewable Energy N/A N/A N/A Xcel Energy 12.50% 10.56% 2.73%

Summary

Xcel Energy beats Premier Power Renewable Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Power Renewable Energy

Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and integration of ground mount and rooftop solar energy systems for commercial, industrial, residential, agricultural, and equity fund customers in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also provides a range of installation services to its solar energy customers, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance services. In addition, the company distributes solar energy system components comprising racking, wiring, inverters, solar modules, and other related components to smaller solar developers and integrators. Premier Power Renewable Energy, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to retail customers, as well as transports customer-owned natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. The company sells electricity to approximately 3.7 million customers; and natural gas to approximately 2.1 million customers. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

