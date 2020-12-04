Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 442,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,132 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $12,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Core-Mark by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Core-Mark by 39,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Core-Mark by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Core-Mark by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Core-Mark during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Core-Mark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

CORE stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.40. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

