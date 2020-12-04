CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CORR. TheStreet downgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $93.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.33). As a group, equities research analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter worth $44,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the third quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 36.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the third quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

