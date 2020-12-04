CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) (ETR:CCAP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCAP. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €35.60 ($41.88).

Get CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) alerts:

CCAP stock opened at €15.05 ($17.71) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €17.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of €11.70 ($13.76) and a 1-year high of €45.80 ($53.88). The stock has a market cap of $386.27 million and a P/E ratio of 5.05.

About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F)

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CCAP.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.