Cormark Boosts Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) Price Target to C$3.00

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Cormark currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) stock opened at C$2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $113.80 million and a P/E ratio of -27.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.60. Black Diamond Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.20.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

