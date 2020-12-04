Cormark Weighs in on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) (CVE:SGI) – Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. Cormark analyst R. Gray expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Pi Financial upgraded Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.10 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Laurentian lowered their price objective on Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V) from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

SGI stock opened at C$0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 million and a P/E ratio of -5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Superior Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.76.

About Superior Gold Inc. (SGI.V)

Superior Gold Inc acquires, explores, develops, and operates gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

