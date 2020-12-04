Costco Wholesale Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a report issued on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.68.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $374.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $377.77 and its 200 day moving average is $340.56. The company has a market cap of $165.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total value of $869,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,565,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $3,064,457. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $10.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

