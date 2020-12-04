Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Coty from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.10 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Consumer Edge downgraded Coty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.88.

NYSE COTY opened at $7.53 on Tuesday. Coty has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $13.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Johannes P. Huth bought 1,000,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $6,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 5,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,269.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,800 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coty by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,033,000 after buying an additional 9,425,610 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coty by 18,099.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,655,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,980,000 after buying an additional 15,569,583 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coty by 17.8% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,483,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after buying an additional 1,133,212 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 43.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,020,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after buying an additional 1,223,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Coty by 36.1% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,836,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after buying an additional 1,016,820 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

