Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta (NYSE:CVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CVA. UBS Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Covanta from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Covanta from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.93.

Shares of CVA opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. Covanta has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Covanta will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 457.14%.

In related news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 3,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $34,920.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

