Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SI. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.38 million and a PE ratio of 37.77.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 2,500 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at $584,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 5,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,383.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,065 shares of company stock worth $607,561.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 19.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 300.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

