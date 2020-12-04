Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) a GBX 370 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) (LON:HSBA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 404.69 ($5.29).

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) stock opened at GBX 420.90 ($5.50) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 352.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 352.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 602.90 ($7.88). The company has a market cap of $62.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.26.

In other HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) news, insider Noel Quinn bought 88,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £300,509.04 ($392,616.98).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

