Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) a €22.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFXA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.75 ($30.29).

Get Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) alerts:

Infineon Technologies AG has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.