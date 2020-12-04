Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Credit Suisse Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

CS stock opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0761 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Credit Suisse Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1,170.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

