Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPG. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.53.

NYSE:CPG opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.84. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.57.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 961,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 27,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,905,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

