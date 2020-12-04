Critical Analysis: BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) vs. STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BE Semiconductor Industries and STMicroelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BE Semiconductor Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 STMicroelectronics 1 4 10 0 2.60

BE Semiconductor Industries currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 43.40%. STMicroelectronics has a consensus price target of $34.07, indicating a potential downside of 16.17%. Given STMicroelectronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe STMicroelectronics is more favorable than BE Semiconductor Industries.

Volatility and Risk

BE Semiconductor Industries has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BE Semiconductor Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. STMicroelectronics pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. STMicroelectronics pays out 12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. STMicroelectronics has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BE Semiconductor Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and STMicroelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BE Semiconductor Industries 29.19% 41.83% 17.67% STMicroelectronics 10.14% 13.98% 8.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BE Semiconductor Industries and STMicroelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BE Semiconductor Industries $398.98 million 10.64 $91.08 million N/A N/A STMicroelectronics $9.56 billion 3.88 $1.03 billion $1.15 35.34

STMicroelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than BE Semiconductor Industries.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems. Its principal products also comprise plating equipment consisting of tin, copper, and precious metal plating systems, as well as related process chemicals; and tooling, conversion kits, spare parts, and other services. The company provides its products primarily to chip manufacturers, assembly subcontractors, and electronics and industrial companies. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides custom and general purpose analog ICs; smart power products for industrial, computer, and personal electronics markets; touch screen controllers; wireline and wireless low power connectivity solutions for Internet of Things; power conversion products; metering solutions for smart grid; specialized imaging sensors and modules; and micro-electro-mechanical systems products for sensors or actuators. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers, electrically erasable programmable read-only memories, and digital application-specific integrated circuits; and aerospace and defense products, including components for microwave and millimeter wave. It also provides subsystems, assembly, and other services. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.