Critical Survey: NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) versus Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and NextEra Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás $6.74 billion 1.31 $2.71 billion $1.12 5.81 NextEra Energy $19.20 billion 7.48 $3.77 billion $2.09 35.10

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextEra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. NextEra Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NextEra Energy pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NextEra Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 49.42% 11.19% 4.57% NextEra Energy 21.44% 10.79% 3.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of NextEra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás and NextEra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextEra Energy 0 5 10 0 2.67

NextEra Energy has a consensus price target of $70.42, suggesting a potential downside of 4.00%. Given NextEra Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás.

Volatility & Risk

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 64,138 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. In addition, the company engages in the energy-related commodity marketing and trading activities. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in May 2010. NextEra Energy, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

