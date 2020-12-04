Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays cut shares of Croda International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

COIHY stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

