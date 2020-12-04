CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $190.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.76.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD opened at $161.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of -298.49 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $165.75.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 16,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,582,199.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $3,705,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 950,293 shares of company stock valued at $132,316,246 in the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.