CSFB Analysts Give Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) a C$45.00 Price Target

CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a research report on Monday, August 31st. CIBC raised their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.64.

Shares of TSE:BLX opened at C$39.95 on Tuesday. Boralex Inc. has a 52 week low of C$17.91 and a 52 week high of C$43.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.68. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 1,288.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

