CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered CVR Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. CVR Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 2.08.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.44). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 74,127 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 173,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,243 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 66,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 248,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

