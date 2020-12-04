D Matthew Dorny Sells 6,200 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $315,022.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,592.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

D Matthew Dorny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 11th, D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $317,068.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $320,602.00.

NUS opened at $51.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $57.01.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

