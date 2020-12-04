Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaos from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaos from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaos from $4.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

NYSE:DAC opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. Danaos has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaos will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaos by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaos by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

