Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Daseke from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.44.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $450.61 million, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.22. Daseke has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.75 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. Analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Daseke by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Daseke by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

