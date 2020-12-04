Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $35.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Longbow Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.74.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $50.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $252,183.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $445,009. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 33,564 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 158.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

