DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Shares Gap Down to $1.76

Shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.76, but opened at $1.57. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 1,567 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DAVIDsTEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 474.13%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DAVIDsTEA stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of DAVIDsTEA as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes.

