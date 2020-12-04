DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DCP Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $18.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 3.86. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 12.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 1,345.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 207,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

