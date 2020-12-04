De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) Insider Purchases £841,500 in Stock

De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) (LON:DLAR) insider Kevin Loosemore acquired 510,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £841,500 ($1,099,425.14).

DLAR opened at GBX 164.60 ($2.15) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $274.94 million and a PE ratio of 4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. De La Rue plc has a 52 week low of GBX 40.30 ($0.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 187 ($2.44). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.67.

De La Rue plc (DLAR.L) Company Profile

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

