Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $235.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.72.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company stock opened at $252.68 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,382 shares of company stock worth $22,320,770. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,536,000 after buying an additional 646,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,787,701,000 after purchasing an additional 85,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Deere & Company by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,810,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,460 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after purchasing an additional 362,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.