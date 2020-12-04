Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $281.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $244.00 to $281.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.72.

NYSE:DE opened at $252.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.37. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The firm has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In related news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,382 shares of company stock valued at $22,320,770 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 662.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

