Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DEN. Capital One Financial raised Denbury from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners raised Denbury from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of DEN opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Denbury has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 4.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27.

In other Denbury news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $210,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 703,686 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,223 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth about $132,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth about $368,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth about $406,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the third quarter worth about $1,473,000. 29.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denbury

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

