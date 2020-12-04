Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DESP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Despegar.com from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of DESP opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $827.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.10.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.82%. The business had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DESP. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,629,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,669 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,947,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 901,893 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,975,000. Athanor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 546,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 402,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 143,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

