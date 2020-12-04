Destiny Pharma plc (DEST.L) (LON:DEST) Shares Gap Down to $67.00

Shares of Destiny Pharma plc (DEST.L) (LON:DEST) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.00, but opened at $64.00. Destiny Pharma plc (DEST.L) shares last traded at $65.90, with a volume of 121,461 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $24.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 53.03.

Get Destiny Pharma plc (DEST.L) alerts:

Destiny Pharma plc (DEST.L) (LON:DEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported GBX (5.50) (($0.07)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Destiny Pharma plc (DEST.L) Company Profile (LON:DEST)

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma plc (DEST.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma plc (DEST.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.