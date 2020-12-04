Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $75.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.39.

NASDAQ MU opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,855.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,654 shares of company stock worth $7,005,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,215,000 after acquiring an additional 226,395 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 115.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $1,409,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,960 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

