Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target to $49.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

WERN opened at $39.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $47.43.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $590.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.00 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 19,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

