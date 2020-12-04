Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) Given a €34.20 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €34.20 ($40.24) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.50 ($51.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Warburg Research set a €40.60 ($47.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.34 ($47.46).

Shares of ETR:DBAN opened at €33.75 ($39.71) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 10.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a fifty-two week low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a fifty-two week high of €42.50 ($50.00). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €30.83. The company has a market cap of $507.74 million and a PE ratio of 59.00.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

